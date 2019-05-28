Buffer Stock Boss Woos Burgers

Hannan Abdul-Wahab

GHANAIANS LIVING in Europe and other continents have been advised to invest in farming back home and make more money.

Hannan Abdul-Wahab, the CEO of National Food and Buffer Stock Company, described farming as a lucrative venture.

He said the current Akufo-Addo administration had implemented new policies to make farming profitable for the farmer.

He therefore entreated Ghanaians living abroad to quickly venture into farming and accrue more benefits.

Addressing the Ghanaian community in France at Paris on Saturday, he said farming is a good business now unlike the olden days.

He pointed out that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration now supports the farmer in diverse ways to make more profits.

“The Planting for Food and Jobs policy alone provides key support to the farmer in order for him or her to make more profits in the end. We have vast arable lands for farming and government will also support farmers with subsidized fertilizer to boost their yield.

“Again, government will support you to get the needed market after production. This means that you will surely make profit”.

Abdul-Wahab also said little capital is needed to start farming as compared to other formal businesses one can think of.

“Nowadays, medical doctors, nurses and other professionals have been trooping our offices with the intention of starting farming”.

Abdul-Wahab said Ghanaians living abroad should also take advantage of the government’s policies and start farming.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Paris, France