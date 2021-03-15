Badu Nkansah Withdraws Unapproved Textbook

Textbook Publisher, Badu Nkansah Limited has apologised for the offensive tone used in one of its books, ‘History of Ghana Textbook 3’ which has found its way into the market although yet to be approved by the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA).

It has also recalled the said textbook and commenced investigations as to how they slipped into the market when they are yet to be approved by NaCCA.

The said publication features a song that shows the Ewes identity by making inappropriate references which are deem unfortunate and in contradiction with NaCCA’s Book Submission Guidelines and Approval Methodology which guide the work of publishers and authors.

In an apology statement signed by Mark Osei, the publisher said the book was submitted to NaCCA for approval however, NaCCA raise concerns over certain aspects of the book which they needed to work on in order for it to meet the expectations of the new curriculum.

‘Unfortunately, while undergoing the review, a limited quantity of the unpublished draft found its way into the market… Though it is not a deliberate attempt to berate such a huge section of our society, we wish to unreservedly apologise for the slip…In the meantime, we have call up all copies in circulation with immediate effect since they have not yet met the final approvement threshold,” the statement read.

Unapproved Text Books

Meanwhile, NaCCA has said the controversial textbooks including ‘History of Ghana for Basic 6’ by Golden Publications which carries distasteful information about Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the CPP and ‘Golden English Basic 4’ by Golden Publication which displays ‘Efo agrees to prepare fufu for the players’ on page 17 which has received criticism for their depiction of Ewes have not been approved for use in schools.

In an earlier statement, the council had asked one of the publishers of the books, Badu Nkansah Publications, to withdraw its book which was noted to feature a song that depicts Ewe identity.

“In each of these books and others discovered on social media, the authors make inappropriate references to personalities and ethnic groups which are deemed unfortunate distasteful and are in contradiction with NaCCA’s Book Submission Guidelines,” the council said its most recent statement on the matter.

The said books are also not listed on the council’s website among other approved books for academic work.

It again assured that it has met with one other publication responsible for one of the flagged books, Golden Publication, “and has asked them to withdraw all the unapproved offending books stated and any other from the market and submit copies for assessment and approval which they have complied with.”

“Additionally, the publishers have been asked to issue an unequivocal apology through the electronic, print and social media,” the statement added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri