Ugandan Police Arrest Opposition Leader

Police in Uganda have reportedly arrested the country’s main opposition leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Reports say he arrested in the capital, Kampala, on Monday morning, March 15, 2021.

Bobi Wine who contested incumbent Yoweri Museveni in last January presidential election held in Uganda, was reportedly leading a team of MPs from his party, the National Unity Platform, in a protest against arrests and disappearances of supporters in the period leading up to, during, and after the highly contested election.

Reports indicate that Uganda security personnel have been firing tear gas to disperse supporters who were marching with Bobi Wine.

His arrest followed his address on in which he called on supporters to

use peaceful means to protest against the election results.

He claimed the election was rigged.

He is also demanding the return of his missing friends.

By Melvin Tarlue