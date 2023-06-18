Bawumia Campaign Train Lands In Tema

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has started his campaign for the NPP’s Presidential candidacy by engaging with party delegates in the Greater Accra Region.

The Vice President aims to establish direct communication line with party members and share his vision for leading the NPP in the upcoming 2024 polls.

Today, Sunday, June 18, 2023, Dr. Bawumia will be interacting with delegates in the Tema metropolis constituencies of Ashaiman, Tema East, Tema Central, and Tema West. These interactions provide an opportunity for the delegates to personally engage with Dr. Bawumia and understand his reasons for seeking the NPP leadership position.

He had previously engaged delegates in La Dadekotopon, Ayawaso East, Sege, Kpone Katamanso, Ningo Prampram and Ada among other constituencies.

Having completed the filing of his nomination forms on Friday, June 16, Dr. Bawumia has taken a significant step towards becoming the NPP’s Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections. Accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia, and prominent party members, the Vice President’s nomination was met with excitement and anticipation.

In a tweet prior to filing his forms, Dr. Bawumia expressed his intentions to contest the NPP Presidential Primary and sought the support of party members. Notably, Minister of Public Enterprises Joseph Cudjoe, former Member of Parliament for Tema East Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP, Sam Pyne, Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, and Sports Minister, Yusif Mustapha joined him in filing the nomination forms.

As the deadline for nominations for the party’s Presidential candidate approaches on June 24, all attention is now focused on the NPP headquarters in Accra. Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team released a statement expressing his excitement for the upcoming contest and his commitment to the success of the NPP.

He called on party members to unite behind his candidacy and work together to secure victory in the 2024 Presidential elections.

To participate in the flagbearer elections, aspiring Presidential Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) through a Banker’s Draft.

Dr. Bawumia’s announcement has set the stage for an exciting and highly anticipated contest against other potential candidates within the NPP. With his significant contributions to the party’s wins in the 2016 and 2020 elections, Dr. Bawumia has established himself as a strong candidate for the NPP Presidency.

By Vincent Kubi