Bawumia Meets Delegates in Ada, Kpone-Katamanso, Ningo

As the race for the NPP’s Presidential candidacy heats up, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has kicked off his campaign by connecting with party delegates in the Greater Accra Region.

The Vice President’s aim is to establish a direct line of communication with the party’s members and explain his vision for leading the NPP into the 2024 polls.

On the second day of the DMB Campaign, Dr. Bawumia is interacting with delegates in Ada, Sege, Ningo-Prampram, and Kpone Katamanso Constituencies.

These interactions provide an opportunity for delegates to engage with Dr. Bawumia directly and understand his reasons for wanting to lead the NPP.

With the filing of nomination forms complete, the stage is set for a rigorous campaign as Dr. Bawumia aims to secure the party’s endorsement for the 2024 Presidential elections.

The outcome of the internal contest holds significant implications for the NPP and Ghana as a whole.

Dr. Bawumia took a significant step towards becoming the NPP’s Presidential candidate for the 2024 elections when he officially submitted his nomination forms on Friday, June 16, 2023. Accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia, and prominent party members, Dr. Bawumia’s nomination was met with excitement and anticipation.

In a tweet prior to filing his forms, Dr. Bawumia expressed his intentions to contest the NPP Presidential Primary and sought the support of party members. Several key party members joined him in filing the nomination forms, including Minister of Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe, former Member of Parliament for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NPP Sam Pyne, Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey, and Sports Minister, Yusif Mustapha.

As nominations for the party’s Presidential candidate close on June 24, all eyes are now on the NPP headquarters in Accra.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team released a statement expressing his excitement for the upcoming contest and commitment to the success of the NPP.

He called on party members to unite behind his candidacy and work together to secure victory in the 2024 Presidential elections.

To participate in the flagbearer elections, aspiring Presidential Candidates are required to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of Fifty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢50,000.00) through a Banker’s Draft.

Dr. Bawumia’s announcement sets the stage for an exciting and highly anticipated contest against other potential candidates within the NPP.

With his instrumental role in the party’s victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, Dr. Bawumia has established himself as a strong candidate for the Presidency.

