Bawumia Extends Sympathy To Flood Victims, Urges Calm

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has expressed solidarity with thousands of residents displaced by today’s floods that have hit parts of Accra.

In a statement issued this morning, Dr. Bawumia said his, “thoughts and prayers are with the thousands of our people affected by the floods.”

“My deepest sympathies to those who have lost their loved ones, properties, and those who have been forced out of their homes,” the post on social media read.

The former Vice President urged citizens to adhere to the government’s safety directives as emergency teams work to contain the situation.

“I urge citizens to comply with all directives issued by the Government and to cooperate fully with institutions mandated to address the situation,” he said.

He also called on emergency services and relevant authorities “to do everything possible to reach those in need and assist them.”

The floods in Accra, triggered by heavy downpours over the past 24 hours, have submerged homes, blocked major roads, and forced several families to seek shelter in schools and community centers.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke