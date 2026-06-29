Death Toll Rises To Three In Alajo Floods

Reports indicate that three people have died from the floods at Alajo in Accra following the heavy rains on Monday.

The victims are reported to have died from electrocution after they were trapped in their homes.

According to reports from the scene, the first two victims were inside their rooms when the floods rose and came into contact with electrical power leading to their deaths.

Officials from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), assisted by residents, recovered the bodies from the flooded area to the Mamobi Polyclinic.

Another death was also confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths at Alajo to three.

The floods submerged major roads, homes, and businesses, severely disrupting activities in several parts of Accra.

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) temporarily shut down power supply from the Mallam and Achimota primary substations as a precautionary measure as a result of the floods at those facilities.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast that apart from Accra and Northern Ghana is also expected to experience thunderstorms from late afternoon into the evening.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah