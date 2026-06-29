STC Bus Swept Away By Floods At Achimota–Abofu

A State Transport Company (STC) bus was swept away this morning at Achimota–Abofu following the heavy downpour, resulting in floods in several parts of Accra.

The incident occurred after the heavy rainfall flooded parts of the road making it impossible for the vehicle to withstand pressure from the water flowing onto the road.

Eyewitnesses reported that the STC bus was carried away by the floods causing panic among residents in the area.

The heavy rains which started about 10:30pm on Sunday through to Monday afternoon have left several areas flooded, disrupted traffic flow, and halted activities including work in the capital.

Meanwhile, at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange transport terminal, the rain forced commercial drivers and their conductors to climb onto the top of their minibuses to escape rising floods and even eat their meals there.

Videos circulating on social media showed many of the ‘trotro’ buses partially submerged, with drivers and stranded mates on top of their vehicles as a result of the floods at the station.

Many passengers were left stranded as transport services were temporarily suspended in parts of Accra.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah