MTN SME Accelerate Programme Reaches Over 700 Businesses

MTN Ghana says it has engaged and impacted more than 700 Small and Medium Enterprises across Kumasi, Koforidua, and Accra this year through its _SME Accelerate_ programme, as part of efforts to support Ghana’s MSME sector.

Speaking on behalf of Angela Mensah Poku, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Senior Manager for SME Sales, Partnerships and Business Broadband, Abubakar Sadiq Mohammed said MSMEs “deserve more than acknowledgement. They deserve investment, celebration, and action.”

“This year alone, we have engaged and impacted over 700 SMEs across Kumasi, Koforidua, and Accra, and we are not done,” Sadiq said. “We will be taking SME Accelerate to Tamale, Takoradi, and Accra,” he said.

Mohammed Sadiq stated during the 10th edition of Ghana MSME Day, organized by the Ghana Enterprises Agency [GEA].

Marking the 10th anniversary of MSME Day in Ghana, Mohammed Sadiq commended GEA for “holding the fort and building a platform that continues to grow in impact and ambition.”

With the theme _“Elevating the Future Generation of Ghana’s MSMEs through Digital Empowerment and Innovation,” he said MTN Business is “not on the sidelines of Ghana’s SME story. We are in the middle of it through products, programs, clinics, awards, and partnerships.”

“Let us commit to action, to investment, to building the platforms, the partnerships, and the policies that give every Ghanaian entrepreneur a genuine fighting chance,” he added.

The GEA has reaffirmed its commitment to championing Small and Medium Enterprises as the country pushes for stronger economic growth.

Speaking at an MSME event, Chief Executive Officer of GEA, Margaret Ansei, said the agency remains focused on building opportunities for entrepreneurs across the country.

“I assure you that as long as I lead the Ghana Enterprises Agency, we will always be the biggest cheerleader of our SMEs in Ghana,” she stated.

Margaret Ansei also called on stakeholders to support the sector.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke