Bawumia Leads in Swing Constituencies – Survey Reveals

In a recent assessment of ten pivotal swing constituencies, Outcomes International has unveiled findings that suggest an advantageous positioning for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), over his main rival, former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The survey, encompassing 977 participants from key regions including Greater Accra, Central, and Bono, conducted between February 10 and 25, 2024, highlights Dr. Bawumia’s marginal lead with 43.5% support compared to Mr. Mahama’s 42.1%. Notably, a segment of 6.9% indicated preference for alternative candidates, while 7.4% remained undecided during the polling period.

Analyzing the territorial breakdown of electoral sentiments, the report pinpoints a tight race between the candidates, showcasing pockets of dominance for both contenders. While former President Mahama excels in Ablekuma Central, Adentan, Ledzokuku, and Awutu Senya West constituencies, Dr. Bawumia clinches victories in La Dadekotopon, Cape Coast North, Twifo-Atti Morkwa, Dormaa West, and Jaman North.

Acknowledging a shift in dynamics, previous surveys had projected John Mahama as a frontrunner.

However, with the approaching elections, Dr. Bawumia has made substantial progress in narrowing the gap, accentuated by the recent revelation of his comprehensive national vision.

Anticipation mounts as the electoral landscape intensifies, with both main contenders intensifying efforts to consolidate their support bases in preparation for the highly awaited 2024 General Elections.

Noteworthy is a parallel forecast by esteemed research institutions – the Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK, and Outcomes International, Ghana, which echoes a favorable outcome for Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming race, building on prior predictions of his triumph during flagbearership contests within the NPP.

By Vincent Kubi