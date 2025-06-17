Be Committed To Border Protection – DCOI Palmdeti To New Officers

DCOI Palmdeti presenting an award to the best recruit

Deputy Commissioner of Immigration (DCOI) Francis Palmdeti has charged newly passed-out officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the task of protecting Ghana’s borders.

Speaking as the Reviewing Officer of the second passing-out parade of Intake 30 at the Immigration Mid-Country Training School in Tepa, the Head of Training emphasised that integrity, professionalism, and vigilance must remain their guiding principles as they assume their roles on the frontlines of national security.

He congratulated the recruits for their impeccable show of discipline, resilience, and resolve, explaining that the harshness of the training was to prepare them as newly enlisted officers who are now going to man the borders.

DCOI Palmdeti further emphasised the critical role the Immigration Service plays in maintaining national security and protecting Ghana’s borders, particularly in an era marked by transnational crimes and migration challenges.

He urged the newly passed-out officers to apply the values of discipline and vigilance instilled in them during training, as they joined their colleagues across the country.

He also commended the Commandant and instructors, for the tireless efforts in bringing out the best in the recruits.

The ceremony featured a precision-filled parade and awards presentations, with Recruit Officer Mark Selorm Awuku emerging as the overall best.

Also in attendance to grace the occasion were the Tepamanhene, Nana Adusei Atwenewaa Apem, his Queenmother, and other sub-chiefs of the traditional area, as well as district and municipal heads, and sister security agencies.

The successful passing-out of Recruit Intake 30 reinforces the Ghana Immigration Service’s commitment to training and deploying personnel for effective border management, robust migration control, and the safeguarding of national security.