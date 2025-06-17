‘Measures In Place To Curb Exam Malpractices’

Haruna Mohammed in a pose with some of the students

The Ahafo Regional Director of Education, Mr. Samuel Jatong Laar, has disclosed that measures have been put in place to curb examination malpractices in this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), which commenced on Wednesday, June 11, 2025.

He mentioned that this has become necessary as a result of the bad image of the Ahafo Region, being one of the three regions in the country that has carved a name for being notorious for examination malpractices.

Mr. Jatong Laar made this known during the distribution of free mathematical sets to some 3,426 BECE candidates in the Asunafo North Constituency, kind courtesy of Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Haruna Mohammed.

He warned all those who have nothing to do with the examination not to go near the examination centres, else they will have themselves to blame.

Speaking to the paper, Haruna Mohammed urged the students to feel at home and write the exams without fear, and entreated them not to attempt to engage in any malpractice by bringing foreign materials into the exam hall and jeopardising their bright future.

“I am happy to do the distribution of mathematical sets to these candidates, which is the first of its kind in the municipality, and shall continue to do it every year. This gesture is to take the financial burden off parents and ensure human resource development in the constituency, because it is not always the case that politicians should concentrate on roads, water, and other infrastructure,” he added.

The MP advised the BECE candidates to desist from examination malpractices and work hard to come out with flying colours. He promised more student-centered policies and programmes to support them at the next stage of their education journey if they excel in this first external examination.

The MCE for Goaso, Joseph Akparibo, on his part, advised the students to be patient and write the exams to the best of their abilities.

He warned teachers to desist from encouraging the BECE candidates to engage in any form of examination malpractices, adding that their certificates would be confiscated when apprehended.

Some of the beneficiary schools include Goaso Presby JHS, Goaso Assembly of God JHS, Goaso Methodist JHS, Mim SDA JHS, Agyei One Girls School, Akrodie Methodist JHS, Fawohoyeden JHS, and others.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Mim, Goaso