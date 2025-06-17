Nii Noi Launches New Gospel Show

Nii Noi

Gospel music enthusiasts have a new sanctuary on the airwaves as Nii Noi launches his latest programme, Hitz Praise Zone, on Hitz FM.

The new gospel show, which debuted on Sunday, June 15, 2025, promises to uplift listeners with spirit-filled music, insightful discussions, and moments of worship.

Nii Noi, known for his deep passion for gospel ministry through media, aims to create an atmosphere where believers can draw closer to God while enjoying a rich blend of contemporary and traditional gospel tunes.

According to Nii Noi, Hitz Praise Zone is not just about the music, it is about ministering to souls, encouraging the broken-hearted and giving people hope through the power of gospel music.

Hitz Praise Zone will feature a variety of segments, including interviews with gospel artistes, testimonies from listeners, and inspirational messages.

The programme is designed to cater to a wide audience, drawing believers from all walks of life into a shared moment of praise and reflection.

Hitz FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, continues to strengthen its gospel programming, providing a platform for both emerging and established gospel musicians to share their ministry with a wider audience.

With Hitz Praise Zone, Nii Noi joins a growing movement of media ministers using radio to spread the gospel, edify the saints and proclaim the goodness of the Lord to the nations.