Nzema East MUSEC Arrests Illegal Miners

The Nzema East Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) Taskforce led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Herbert Kuah Dickson, on Saturday raided some illegal mining sites in some parts of the municipality.

The joint operations, which were carried out last week and solely sponsored by the Municipal Assembly, had the Axim Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and a Blue Water Guard team supporting.

The targeted areas were Akango, Abelebo, and Duale, which is along the River Ankobra.

The successful operations led to the arrest of 20 illegal miners who were mining without the legally acquired permits.

Equipment seized and destroyed were six control boards of excavators, as well as 35 changfan machines and dredging boats.

The MCE warned individuals and groups who were involved in galamsey in the area to desist from the illegal acts, since the Assembly is ready to carry out unannounced raids.

He also urged chiefs and opinion leaders of communities who have given out their lands for such acts, especially in the deep forest zones and along river bodies, mainly River Ankobra, to refrain from perpetuating the illegality.

“The Assembly is committed to ensuring our water bodies and forest areas are maintained devoid of pollution and destruction by recalcitrant people,” he added.