China’s 100% Tariff Removal, A Golden Opportunity For Africa’s Industrial Rise

A major economic announcement was made last week in faraway Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province in China – one with the potential to transform the trajectory of industrial development across Africa, from light to heavy manufacturing, and possibly help lift millions of our people out of poverty if well managed.

Surprisingly, it has so far not generated the level of discourse I was expecting across African media, economic, and social networking platforms.

China has declared its readiness to drop 100% of tariffs on products from all African countries with which it maintains diplomatic relations.

This bold move could reshape Africa’s export potential and unlock unprecedented access to a market of over 1.4 billion people, extending into the broader East Asian economic zone.

This moment is the result of years of groundwork. A visit to Hunan Province in 2018 during my tenure as Ghana’s Ambassador to China marked a pivotal turning point in China-Africa economic relations.

During that visit, the then Director General of the Hunan Ministry of Commerce initiated serious discussions on how Hunan could become a gateway for African products into the Chinese market.

He followed up with a crucial meeting at the Ghana Embassy in Beijing, which helped lay the foundation for what would later become the first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, launched in 2019.

Following Ghana’s early engagement, other African ambassadors—including colleagues from Tanzania, Rwanda, Benin, and Kenya—were brought into the preparatory discussions and follow-ups. The then Ambassador of Tanzania to China, Amb. Mbelwa Kairuki, became my close partner on this initiative. Together with our colleagues, the Dean and members of the African Diplomatic Corps, and key Chinese stakeholders, we worked tirelessly to shape a shared vision for stronger, mutually beneficial trade ties.

Last week’s announcement at the fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo in Changsha is a powerful testament to that vision. The policy shift to eliminate tariffs on 100% of taxable African imports is not just symbolic; it is a game-changing opportunity for African exporters, particularly in sectors like agriculture, textiles, processed goods, and light manufacturing.

However, we must recognise that Chinese enterprises are already deeply embedded across African markets—well-positioned in every sector to benefit from this policy, as well as the broader advantages offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

If Africa does not organise itself by building infrastructure, improving quality standards, supporting local entrepreneurs and communities, and strengthening supply chains and regulatory frameworks, others will seize the space that should be occupied by African producers.

This is a historic opening. Africa must move with strategy, urgency, and purposefulness to ensure that this policy shift translates into real economic transformation for the continent. Our media should hail and talk more about this policy initiative and explore how we can drive it to our advantage.

Source: Amb. Edward Boateng, Former Ambassador of Ghana to China