FESTAC Africa 2025 Launched

Maame Efua Houadjeto, GTA boss

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in collaboration with the FESTAC Africa Secretariat has launched the 2025 edition of FESTAC Africa, in Accra.

FESTAC Africa aims to celebrate African heritage and foster connections across the continent, and seeks to position Ghana as a cultural tourism hub as well as a beacon of Pan-African unity.

The week-long celebration from September 21 to 27, 2025 would be on the theme, “Reimagining the African Renaissance”- (Harnessing health, culture, trade, climate change, gender equity, and tourism for sustainable economic growth).

Chairman of FESTAC Africa, Mr. Yinka Abioye, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming festival, which is set to span seven days, with the possibility of extending due to pre-events. He noted that September was recognised as Tourism Month globally, coinciding with the United Nations’ tourism week and the celebration of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s birthday.

He said the festival would showcase the continent’s rich cultural heritage through various performances, and called on Ghanaians to actively participate and showcase their culture, inviting regional and continental performances, with Kenya already confirmed to present plays.

Mr. Abioye said some activities lined up for the festival include cultural performances, conferences, exhibitions, movie screenings, sports, health walk and screening, as well as durbar of chiefs and tree planting.

He added that the festival also anticipated over 100,000 visitors and delegates, with over 1,000 cross border road carnival from Nigeria through Benin and Togo to Ghana, and with strong support from the African Union.

“Some places to host these events are the Accra Sports Stadium, the National Theatre, the Accra International Conference Centre, the Nationalism Park, the Geese Park, the Arts Gallery, among others,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer of GTA, Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto, expressed the Authority’s delight in supporting the festival, and highlighted the common threads as well as trends of African fashion, characterised by colourful clothing and beads that united the continent from north to south.

The event marks a significant milestone for tourism, the creative sectors, and the broader narrative of African development, she said, and appealed to the FESTAC Secretariat to organise a master class for local artists as part of the programme for the event, leveraging the presence of art dignitaries.

She said understanding and embracing one’s identity was a vital aspect of tourism, expressing her excitement about the inclusion of domestic tourism in the festival, and encouraged attendees to explore Ghana’s natural beauty, cultural and tourist sites, diverse people, languages, and culinary delights.