Mustapha Ussif Denies Wrongdoing

Mustapha Ussif

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yagaba-Kubori and former Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), now Authority, Mustapha Ussif, has responded to recent comments made by the Attorney General, firmly denying any wrongdoing during his tenure at the state institution.

In a statement issued following a press conference by the Attorney General, Dr. Dominic Ayine on June 13, Mr. Ussif expressed his unwavering commitment to accountability, especially in public service.

He emphasised his readiness to account for his stewardship at the NSS, where he served from February 2017 to January 6, 2021.

“It is my fervent belief that once you hold public office, you should at all material times, and at whatever cost, be ready, willing, and able to account for your stewardship,” the MP stated.

Mr. Ussif added that he welcomes any opportunity to present his side, including appearing before a court of competent jurisdiction if necessary.

He also called on his supporters – including friends, family, constituents, members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and the general public – to remain calm and trust in his record of “diligence and honesty” throughout his public life.

The statement followed growing public interest surrounding allegations made by the Attorney General, though specific details of those allegations have not yet been made public.

Mr. Ussif served as the Executive Director of the NSS during the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration, and has been the MP for Yagaba-Kubori since 2021.

By Ernest Kofi Adu