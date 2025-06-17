Kotoko Win 10th FA Cup With Last-Minute Goal

Kotoko players celebrating their victory

KUMASI ASANTE Kotoko secured their 10th MTN FA Cup title in dramatic fashion with a 2-1 victory over Golden Kick FC in a pulsating final at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors looked set for a tight finish until Ghanaian international Kwame Opoku netted a stoppage-time penalty to clinch the trophy and book a place in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup.

Kotoko opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Opoku latched onto a pinpoint free-kick delivery from Lord Amoah to slot home. But their lead didn’t last long, as Golden Kick responded in style with a spectacular free-kick goal from Bless Ege in the 32nd minute to draw level.

The second half was an end-to-end affair, with both sides pushing for the winner in a fiercely contested battle. With extra time looming, Kotoko were handed a dramatic penalty when Opoku adjudged to have been fouled by Golden Kick goalkeeper Kelvin Saaba inside the box. Replays showed the goalkeeper made a clear contact with the ball before touching the player.

Opoku, calm under pressure, converted the penalty in injury time to complete his brace and seal victory for the Reds.

The win caps off a memorable campaign for Kotoko, who now add a 10th FA Cup trophy to their illustrious cabinet and gear up for continental football next season. Jubilant fans celebrated the triumph, which marks another high point in the club’s storied history.

BY Wletsu Ransford