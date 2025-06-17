NPP Group Calls For Urgent Post-Election Defeat Reforms

Mohammed Issah addressing the media

An association calling itself the National Identifiable Group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the party’s leadership to embrace sweeping internal reforms aimed at reviving the party’s democratic principles and restoring public trust following its defeat in the 2024 general election.

Addressing the media yesterday, the group, which describes itself as a coalition of loyal, independent-minded NPP members from across the country, said the party must not retreat into complacency but must urgently reform if it is to remain relevant and competitive ahead of the 2028 elections.

“We speak not as dissenters, but as reformers — determined to help the NPP reclaim its soul,” the spokesperson, Mohammed Issah read the statement of the group.

Key Grievances and Proposals

The group outlined seven key areas of concern which its members said had eroded the party’s integrity and alienated its grassroots members.

The group condemned the growing practice of imposing leaders through elite endorsements, advocating instead for a transparent, bottom-up process that empowers all members to participate in selecting party leaders, including the flagbearer.

The group also raised allegations of sidelining certain members through questionable changes to the party album, calling for a decentralised and transparent audit of the album to restore fairness and inclusivity.

Arguing that a small electoral college is prone to manipulation, the NPP group recommended broadening the voting base to include wider representation from constituencies and grassroots supporters.

It also proposed replacing the current delegate system, which the group said fosters vote-buying and coercion, with a one-member-one-vote (OMOV) system that would give every card-bearing NPP member a direct say in internal elections.

The group cited an alleged declining credibility in the party’s internal electoral processes, and called for the establishment of an impartial internal electoral commission, supported by independent observers, to guarantee fairness.

The Identifiable Group raised concerns about undue interference in the work of elected national and regional officers, stressing the need to uphold institutional discipline and allow elected officers to function independently.

The group criticised the entrenchment of political patronage over merit, recommending that future appointments and endorsements be based strictly on competence and fairness.

Mohammed Issah, who is also the Ashanti Regional Chairman, urged the party’s National Council, National Executive Committee, and Council of Elders to open the door for reforms, emphasising that the NPP’s survival hinges on bold restructuring rather than clinging to outdated practices.

“This is not the time to retreat. This is the time to reform. Let every card-bearing member have a voice. Let fairness return. Let the NPP rise again,” Issah stated.

The group expressed its readiness to work with the leadership to rebuild the party on the foundations of democracy, freedom, and justice, warning that failure to do so could risk further disconnection from the party’s grassroots base.

By Ernest Kofi Adu