Partey, Boaduwaa Named 2025 Ghana Footballers Of The Year

BLACK STARS and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has been crowned the 2025 Ghana Footballer of the Year at the Ghana Football Awards.

Black Queens striker Doris Boaduwaa claimed the top prize in the women’s category following an impressive season.

The ceremony took place on Saturday, June 14, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, where Partey beat off competition from Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Athletic Bilbao’s Inaki Williams to claim the top prize.

Partey was a key figure in Arsenal’s impressive campaign, playing a pivotal role as the Gunners reached the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Although the club fell short in the Premier League title race, the 32-year-old consistently delivered standout performances in midfield.

This is Partey’s third time winning the award, having previously earned the honour in 2018 and 2019.

Dorris Boaduwaa on the hand played a crucial role in the Black Queens’ qualification for the 2025 Women’s African Cup of Nations, which will be held in Morocco next month.

She beat competition from national teammate Alice Kusi as well as Police Ladies’ Mary Berko.

BY Wletsu Ransford