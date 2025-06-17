Govt Secures Funding For Damongo Water Project – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government has secured funding to address the water crisis in Damongo, in the Savannah Region.

He revealed that the European Union has provided financial support for the construction of a water supply system in Damongo.

“We have all the designs ready, and the European Union has offered funding to execute the project,” he disclosed.

During his ‘Thank You Tour’ in the Savannah Region, President Mahama assured the residents of Damongo that the government is committed to resolving the water crisis, with the project expected to commence soon.

“Your Majesty, access to clean water is not a luxury but a basic right. The Damongo water supply system which has been delayed for far too long will be operational soon,” he told Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto Jewu Soale I.

President Mahama expressed optimism that once the project is completed, Damongo and its surrounding areas will have access to clean water.

“This project will draw water from Yapei and supply it to Damongo. I am pleased to announce that it will serve the 8,000 residents of Damongo and its environs,” he added.

The previous NPP administration had cut sod for the Damongo Water Supply Project, which involved a credit facility of $49 million from UK Export Finance and Deutsche Bank AG.

Currently, the existing Damongo Water Supply System relies on water abstraction from an irrigation dam. However, since 2005, the plant has been non-operational due to siltation issues caused by unfavourable climatic conditions. As a result, residents of Damongo have had to rely on private hand-dug wells and boreholes equipped with hand pumps for their water needs.

The construction of the new Water Supply System aims to meet the water demands of Damongo and its surrounding communities until 2040, in line with government policy. The system is projected to serve a population of approximately 68,000 people, with an expected average water demand of about 8,800 cubic meters per day.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo