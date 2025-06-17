Kk Fosu, Others Rock AmakyeDede@50 Concert In London

Renowned Highlife musician, KK Fosu, last Saturday demonstrated his musical prowess and dominance on the music scene at a well-attended Amakye Dede’s 50th anniversary event at the Dominion Centre in London, United Kingdom, in a brilliant display and celebration of Highlife music.

The sold-out event, presented by Bizzle Entertainment, was an amazing experience for admirers of the renowned Amakye Dede, unquestionably one of Ghana’s all-time music greats.

Prolific Ghanaian musician KK Fosu, one of the concert’s headliners, delivered an incredible performance at the event.

During his stage performance, KK Fosu, exhibiting abundance of energy and excellent stage skills, as usual, sang melodious songs for close to two hours, which sent fans to the dancing floor.

Music fans were also excited by the extraordinary performance from KK Fosu, whose act brought more excitement to the show. He set the venue in London on fire with his stagecraft and unique style of delivery.

KK Fosu dropped some of his stunning classic Highlife anthems that electrified the Dominion Centre, with audiences kept on their feet dancing to some of his timeless hit tunes.

KK Fosu’s charm on stage with his live band was undeniable, as fans showered cash on him on stage.

Legendary Highlife musician Nana Ernest Acheampong also performed at the jubilee celebration, delighting listeners with some charming old hits.

The legendary Amakye Dede then delivered an exciting performance at the Dominion Centre to cap off the 50th anniversary celebration.

Backed by his own Hi Kings Band, Abrantie Amakye Dede treated music fans to a collection of his popular hit songs which include Akwadaa Wesoa, Akoko Bebon, Oyonko Pe Me Seyee, Odo Dabaabi, Sika Ne Berima, Odo Nti Na Me Su, Odo Bi Dea Saa among others.

Amakye Dede made it a memorable night for patrons with songs such as Ebeyeyie and Su Fre Wo Nyame, cementing his place in Ghanaian music history.