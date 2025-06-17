National Blood Bank Service Honours MTN Foundation

Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana

In commemoration of the World Blood Donor Day celebration in Accra, the National Blood Bank Service has honoured the MTN Ghana Foundation for their years of contribution to the service.

The MTN Ghana Foundation was awarded the Number one Corporate Institution in Ghana for donating 6,620 units of blood during its annual “Save a Life” campaign.

The MTN Foundation, which is a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) management structure for the MTN Group since 2011, has organised annual blood donation exercises dubbed “Save a Life.”

This initiative was launched in response to appeals from the National Blood Service for voluntary contributions to address the country’s critically low blood supplies. Since its inception, the exercise has successfully collected over 29,000 units of blood, with the goal of replenishing the blood reserves of the National Blood Bank and regional hospitals.

At this year’s donation exercise, Acting Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer of MTN Ghana, Nana Kofi Asare, emphasised the company’s dedication to community well-being through the initiative.

“Our goal for this blood donation exercise is to collect over 6,000 units of blood from 42 bleeding centres nationwide,” Mr. Asare stated. “We rely on the generosity of our donors to achieve this target and make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who rely on blood donations.”

The MTN Ghana “Save a Life” initiative has been instrumental in promoting voluntary blood donation and helping to address Ghana’s blood supply challenges.

Mr. Asare indicated that with this renewed commitment, the telecommunication company will continue to demonstrate its corporate social responsibility and dedication to supporting the well-being of Ghanaians.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke