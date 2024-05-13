Beautiful Kente Displayed At Akwasidae Festival

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Kente and President Akufo-Addo

Kumasi, the heart of the Ashanti region, witnessed a spectacular celebration of culture and tradition at the Akwasidae festival, where the vibrant colours of kente cloth illuminated the streets.

Dignitaries, including Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the King of the Ashanti Kingdom, Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Bawumia and his wife Samira Bawumia, along with actress Nana Ama Mcbrown and others graced the event adorned in beautiful kente attires.

Akwasidae holds great significance for the Ashanti people, as a time to honour their rich cultural heritage and express gratitude to their ancestors.

Vice President Dr Bawumia and Samira Bawumia

The age-old festival remains a cherished tradition that continues to unite the community.

The term “Akwasidae” translates to “the day of the sacred stool” in the Ashanti language, symbolizing the unity and strength of the Ashanti community. During the festival, the sacred stool is prominently displayed, inviting reverence and homage from all who attend.

This year’s festival took on added significance as it commemorated 25 years of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s leadership and marked the ascension of the Asantehene to the Golden Stool.

The highlight of the celebration was a vibrant parade through Kumasi to the historic Manhyia Palace.

Nana Ama McBrown in her Kente outfit

Over 1000 participants, representing various Asante clans and divisions, graced the parade dressed in exquisite kente cloth. Intricate patterns in hues of red, yellow, green, blue, white and black adorned the kente, showcasing Asante symbols with pride.

As the procession reached the palace, traditional leaders from across Asanteman gathered in their finest attire. Otumfuo Osei Tutu II emerged from the palace, clad in dazzling kente befitting his esteemed status, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Daasebre Otuo Serebour, Juabenhene and Akosua Frema Osei Opare, Chief of Staff

The festivities continued with cultural performances featuring dance, music, poetry, and drama, offering attendees a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Asante folklore. For some participants, it was a reaffirmation of their identity as proud Asantes, celebrating centuries of thriving culture.