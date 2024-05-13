Sammi Awuku Assists Akropong Students With Educational Materials

The Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku, has donated some educational materials to the Akuapem North Municipal Education Directorate in the Eastern Region.

The items include 2,202 mathematical sets, mock examination papers, and an unspecified cash amount aimed to support the 2024 mock examinations of BECE candidates in the Municipality.

Presenting the items, Sammi Awuku, also the 2024 New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate for the area said the items were aimed at preparing BECE candidates in the Municipality ahead of their final examination.

He explained “This is my modest contribution to help improve education in the Municipality. Indeed, these students are the future of the Municipality and Ghana in general. This donation will cover all schools in the municipality, including private schools because if the students do well, it will uplift the image of the Akuapem North Municipality’’.

The NLA Boss who has over the past years supporting the educational unit explained that his outfit has since constructed an ultramodern basketball and volleyball courts for the Okuapeman School, Astroturf in Presbyterian Education College, re-roofing of the Salem School in Akropong, Rehabilitation of Saforo basic school, securing desktop computers to Sinai SHS, Mampong Presby SHS, and the walling of Mt. Sinai SHS and Mangoase SHS among others.

On his part, the Municipal Education Directorate praised and thanked Mr. Awuku for his continuous support in the area of education in the municipality, adding that due to the same support the directorate received last year, the results of the students were better than the previous years.

EC Visit

Thereafter, the NPP Parliamentary candidate, Mr Awuku stormed the Electoral Commission office in the constituency to monitor the ongoing Limited Registration exercise.

Speaking to journalists, he noted that the process is going smoothly and was happy with the turnout at the registration in the constituency so far.

Sammi Awuku cautioned parents and guardians to resist the temptation to get their underaged children to register in the ongoing exercise.

However, Mr Awuku promised to spearhead development in the area and unite the party front when elected as the MP after the 2024 general election.

He urged Ghanaians to have confidence in the current NPP government and also appealed to Ghanaians and party faithful to push hard to ensure a win for Dr. Bawumia in the December 7th polls, stating that the NPP candidate as president will really help in making the country a competitive one in the global market.

BY Daniel Bampoe