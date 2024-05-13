Jackie Appiah Socializes With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Jackie Appiah and the Royal couple

Actress, Jackie Appiah, has been captured in recent photos with members of the British Royal Family Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to Lagos on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Jackie took to Instagram to share snapshots of her encounter with the two, expressing her admiration for the royal couple.

In her post, she described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as “incredibly lovely people” and expressed gratitude for the honour of meeting them.

This occurred at the reception of Delborough Hotel in Lagos, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were lodging during their three-day stay in Nigeria’s bustling metropolis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in Lagos at the invitation of Nigeria’s Chief of Defense Staff to support the Invictus Games initiative.

The Invictus Games, spearheaded by Prince Harry, aims to rally global support for wounded-in-action troops and veterans.

Nigeria joined the initiative last year, marking its commitment to the welfare of its military personnel.