Stevie Wonder Grabs Ghanaian Citizenship

Stevie Wonder and family with President Akufo Addo and others

President Akufo Addo bestowed Ghanaian citizenship upon renowned American musician and songwriter, Stevie Wonder, during his visit to Ghana with his family.

In a brief ceremony held at the Jubilee House, the Grammy Award winner expressed his delight at the honour bestowed upon him, stating, “I guess it’s just the lineage I felt Ghana, I felt my civilization was there and I was there where it began. So, I thank all of you so very much. I always say this is the beginning; the best part of the rest of my life got to do God’s promised.”

Stevie Wonder, 74, arrived in Ghana early Monday, fulfilling his desire expressed in 2021 to permanently relocate to the West African country.

Although he has not publicly announced his decision to permanently relocate, his arrival at Kotoka International Airport was met with enthusiasm from fans and industry players.

A local cultural group welcomed him with a traditional performance, skillfully playing the Kpanlogo drums while some members danced. Impressed by the performance, Stevie Wonder joyfully joined in, playing the instrument with excitement, before warmly greeting the group and continuing with his activities. Stevie Wonder took advantage of the occasion to commemorate his 74th birthday in Ghana. President Akufo Addo joined him in cutting the cake to mark the special day.