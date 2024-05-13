Gadayi Wins GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Tamale Meet

Gadayi (2nd L) receiving a certificate from a GNPC official

African Games sprint sensation, Edwin Gadayi, demonstrated great skill to emerge tops in the Tamale Open Meet of the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human race on Saturday.

The Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region member finished in (10.29s) to beat Gabriel Fletcher, UDS, Northern Region (10.49s), while Francis Kweku Nnuro, also from UDS, Northern Region finished in third after recording (10.65s).

The female seniors saw Janet Mensah, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region winning in (11.69s), while Grace Aduntira, UDS, Northern Region (11.84s) and Felicia Awudu, UDS, Northern Region (12.22s) following in that order.

The well-patronised Tamale Meet attracted students from tertiary and senior high schools (SHS), and was graced by the Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif.

The Cape Coast Stadium next host the event on May 25, then Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on June 15 before the final of finals at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, Accra on June 29, 2024.

Below are the full Hand –Time Results

U-15 Boys – 100m

1st. Abdul Rahman Mahamudu, Gbewah Athletics Club, Northern Region (11.08s)

2nd. Seidu Mohammed Hardi, Gmariga Athletics Club, Northern Region (11.34s)

3rd. Seidu Abdul Basit, Walewale SHS, North East (12.07s)

U-15 Girls – 100m

1st. Mary Kofi, New Generation Club, Upper West (13.15s)

2nd. Baburidei Nima, New Generation Club, Upper West (13.31s)

3rd. Dor Martha, Sisco Athletics Club, Northern Region (13.69s)

U-18 Boys – 100m

1st. Abdulai Alhassan, Sora Club, Northern Region (10.68s)

2nd. Abdul Adam Wakilu, Sora Club, Northern Region (11.18s)

3rd. Abdul Basit Abdulai, Sora Club, Northern Region (11.31s)

U-18 Girls – 100m

1st. Behir Beatrice, Max Speed, Northern Region (12 55s)

2nd. Damba Abigail, Bawa Barracks, Northern Region (13.28s)

3rd. Naparija Ruth, Sisco Athletics Club, Northern Region (13.37s)

The race project founder, Reks Brobby, described the Tamale Meet as a huge success with special mentions to GNPC and Adidas for their support.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum