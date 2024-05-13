Accra Host Paris Olympic Qualifiers

Members of the LOC with the Director General of the NSA (3rd L), and Chief Director of MoYS (4th R)

Ghana’s capital, Accra, is set to host an athletics Olympic qualifying event from June 3-6, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The event, code named Africa Region Zone II Seniors Athletics Championship, is expected to attract over 400 athletes from 15 countries in West Africa to get a shot at qualifying to the most prestigious sporting event in the world, the Olympics.

Ghana was handed the nod to host the sub-regional competition after successfully organising the 13th African Games in Accra.

And to ensure yet another successful event, an eleven-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) has been inaugurated to oversee the organisation of the games.

President of Ghana Athletics, Bawa Fuseini, at the inauguration on Friday said Ghana was ready to host one of the best events the sub-region had witnessed in a long while.

He said the fourth Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Region II Seniors Athletics Championship was a stepping stone towards hosting global events in Ghana.

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Dodzie Numekevor, said, “For us at the National Sports Authority, together with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), we will continue to support your efforts and to ensure that Ghana qualifies more athletes for the games in July 2024.”

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Kwame Baah Nuakoh gave the assurance saying, “On behalf of the members of the committee, I would like to assure the Chief Director, the Director General working on behalf of the Minister and Ghanaians that we will work day and night.”

The newly inaugurated members are Dr. Kwame Baah Nuakoh, GNPC – (Chairman), Charles Osei Asibey, (Ghana Athletics – Vice Chairman), Andrew Ackah, (Advertisers Association of Ghana, – Member), Fadi Fatal, (IMAX Media, Member), and Madam Rhodalene Owusu Ansong – (MoYS Rep).

The rest are Bawa Alhassan, (Ghana Police – Member), Edwin Amankwah, (Businessman, Member), Madam Phillipina Frimpong, (GA CEO – Member), Madam Christine Ashley, (NSA Rep – Member), Augustine Amissare, (UG – Member) and Daniel Duut, (GA – Member).

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum