Andy Dosty To Host ‘Live Konnect’

Renowned Ghanaian disc jockey (DJ) and radio presenter, Andrew Akwasi Amoh, known on radio as Andy Dosty, is set to host the next edition of ‘Live Konnect’, with performances from a number of A-list Ghanaian musicians.

The event, which will feature some selected acts such as Amerado, Kwabena Kwabena, Okyeame Kwame, and Sista Afia, is scheduled for Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Soho, Marina Mall, Airport City in Accra.

In October 2021, Kwabena Kwabena gave his debut performance at Live Konnect. Several well-known Ghanaian musicians, including Kofi Bruce, Adina, and Cina Soul also graced the event.

His upcoming performance at Live Konnect with Andy Dosty promises to be electric.

Organisers of Live Konnect including celebrated Ghanaian DJ, DJ Mensah, have promised music fans who will be attending the concert, true value for their money.

Andy Dosty is a professional broadcaster and DJ with several years of experience.

He has over the years entertained music lovers on radio and at events across the country with his tactical selection of classical music mixes and excellent delivery.

He has also served as a master of ceremonies, having hosted a variety of programmes in Ghana and beyond.

Andy Dosty has also shared stages with artistes including Wyclef, Steel Pulse, Sisqo, Busta Rhymes, Shatta Wale, Okyeame Kwame, Stonebwoy and many other top names in the showbiz industry.

As an actor, he has featured in many films and TV series such as ‘Wild World’, ‘Alicia’, ‘Love Comes Back’, ‘Neighbours’ and ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’.

In 2005, Andy Dosty released an All Star feature album titled ‘Seniors Club Vol 1’, which featured the likes of Kunta Kinte, Root Eye, Dilute, Lazy Dog, Okomfour Kwadee, Okyeame Kwame and Kwabena Kwabena.

Four singles off the album (‘Akurase Baa’, ‘Wiper’, ‘Aden’, ‘Die Akosie’) gained massive airplay on radio across Ghana.

By George Clifford Owusu