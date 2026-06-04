Berekum Gets New Paramount Chief

Odeafour Kyere Diabour II being paraded through some principal streets of Berekum

THE PEOPLE of Berekum last Monday thronged the Omanhene’s Palace and some principal streets of the town to welcome their new Paramount Chief, Odeafour Kyere Diabour Asante II, as he was enstooled and outdoored by the kingmakers of the traditional council.

Odeafour Kyere Diabour Asante II succeeds Daasebre Dr. Amankona Diawuo II, who passed away in 2023.

An overwhelming police presence was present both at the palace and on some of the town’s principal streets during the short and colourful ceremony. As soon as the queen mother, Nana Akosua Ameyaahene II, and council of elders (sub-chiefs) arrived, libation was poured to the ancestors.

Amidst drumming, singing and dancing, the people jubilated and hailed the new chief, saying it is the beginning of a new dawn.

A representative of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, identified only as Kyeame Bonsu, stated the reason for his presence at the Berekum Omanhene Palace. According to him, all necessary customary rites and tradition regarding choosing a rightful candidate to the Berekum throne have been performed and accepted by Manhyia.

He noted, “The queen mother was directed by Otumfuo to follow laid down traditions and customs of the people of Berekum to select the best candidate among the contenders to ascend the throne, saying the rightful person has been selected so today is the day to outdoor the person you have chosen for yourselves (sic).”

Holding a staff as a symbol of authority, Odeafour Kyere Diabour Asante II swore to the kingmakers and elders of the traditional council, and pledged to be of good behaviour as well as continue the good works of his predecessors. He pledged never to depart from tradition and customs of the people, emphasing that failure to abide by the rules should spell his doom (penalty).

Later in an interview with the media, Odeafour Kyere Diabour Asante II said his vision was to unite nananom for sustainable development, encourage a disciplined society, empower the youth through job creation, educational development, as well as ensure good sanitation and peaceful co-existence among all Berekum citizens.

The new Berekumhene is married with two children and is a businessman who prior to his enstoolment was domiciled in Germany.

FROM Daniel Y. Dayee, Berekum