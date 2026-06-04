‘Don’t Let Social Media Distract You’

A cross section of learners during the programme. Inset: Pastor Solomon Addo

The Founder and Leader of Uttermost Church, Ghana, Pastor Solomon Addo, has challenged the youth not to allow excessive television watching and social media to distract them from their academic pursuits.

He explained that instead of concentrating on their studies, the youth prefer spending more time watching television and on social media, which ends up wasting the study time they could have used to promote their academic work.

Mr. Addo was speaking at a one-day sensitisation and moral training session for some selected learners from Junior High Schools in the Ledzokuku Municipality last Thursday.

The event was organised by the Uttermost Campus, a youth wing of the Uttermost Church Ghana, to motivate, coach, and preach the word of God to the learners so that they pay more attention to their academic work than to social media and other time-wasting media.

Pastor Addo stated that spending more time on their books was critical for their academic success, but there was a need for them to spend time praying to their maker for spiritual support and guidance in everything they do.

He appealed to parents and guardians to make it a point to assist their children to be prayerful for their own protection and development.

The Founder of Uttermost Campus praised the government for the huge investment being made in the education sector, and called on all other stakeholders to also complement that effort by helping shape the moral values of the Ghanaian child for the good of the country.

In an address read for her by Madam Eunice Korantemaa Nsowah, the Ledzokuku Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Theresa Tetteh, eulogised the leadership of the Uttermost Campus for the vision and its investment towards improving the lives of the learners.

She further emphasised that the event by Uttermost Campus was a testament that the holistic education and development of the youth was a shared responsibility, and called on all stakeholders to continue supporting the government towards the provision of quality education and training to the Ghanaian child.