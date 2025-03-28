Bikini Fest Goes To Laboma Beach

Some of the bikini ladies billed to attend the event

Accra is set to turn up the heat this Sunday as Bikini Fest 2025 takes centre stage, promising a day of music, fashion, and non-stop fun at Laboma Beach.

The event, according to the organisers, is a day where celebrities will meet and interact with their various fans and take photographs with them.

Viewed as an event which will bring the best of talents on one platform, Bikini Fest is expected to bring together beach lovers, party goers, celebrities and fashion enthusiasts for an unforgettable experience.

Some selected A-list artistes have been invited to thrill fans with their tall lists of hit songs.

With top DJs, live performances, and a runway showcasing the latest swimwear trends, Bikini Fest is also expected to attract a massive crowd.

Speaking to the media, event organisers, Merqury Republic, expressed excitement about fans’ enthusiasm about this year’s edition, highlighting new attractions such as beach sports competitions, Bikini runway show, and VIP lounges for an exclusive experience.

“This year, we’re making it bigger and better. Expect the best DJs, an electrifying atmosphere, and of course, the most stylish beachwear,” said lead coordinator, Sharon Ofosuhene.

Security measures have also been heightened to ensure a safe and enjoyable event. Gates open at 10am and the event kicks off at 2pm, with tickets available online via *713*33*33#. Tickets can also be purchased at the entrance.

As the countdown reaches a crescendo, Accra is gearing up for what promises to be the ultimate beach party of the year.

By George Clifford Owusu