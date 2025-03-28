Basintale Recalls 78 Officers From Interdiction

Samuel Basintale Amadu

The Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Samuel Basintale Amadu, has recalled 78 personnel from interdiction, reaffirming his commitment to discipline and due process.

The officers are made up of 14 senior officers and 64 other ranks allegedly involved in recruitment and visa scams, and other offenses.

During a meeting with the officers at the National Headquarters, he announced their recall into the Service, emphasising that the recall is not an act of amnesty. Instead, the personnel will undergo internal disciplinary procedures and those found culpable will face the appropriate sanctions.

CGI Amadu stressed that disciplinary issues will no longer be prolonged, highlighting his administration’s dedication to due process and hard work. He urged personnel to respect both superiors and juniors, accentuating the importance of upholding the Service’s dignity.

Notably, he cautioned against repeating past misconduct, warning that disciplinary cases involving fraud, recruitment malpractices, or visa irregularities would be referred to the police for further investigation. For those eligible for promotion, due diligence will be undertaken in the light of the outcome of the trials they will be facing, he added.

These statements mark a pivotal moment in the Service’s journey toward professionalism, accountability, and excellence under his administration. He urged them to maintain good conduct wherever they will be stationed, to uplift the Service’s image and avoid repeating past behaviours.

CGI Amadu was in the company of his deputies: Mr. Laud Affrifah (Operations and Command Posts), Mr. Isaac Owusu Mensah (Finance and Administration), and Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Phillip Peter Andoh (Legal, Research and Monitoring), as well as Deputy Commissioner of Immigration, Michael Asare Bediako, Head of Human Resource Department.