19 Immigration Personnel Complete Chinese Language Course

Chinese officials with participants who undertook the Chinese language course

Nineteen (19) officers of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) Regional Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have completed a 12-week course in basic Chinese language.

The Chinese lessons, which was offered under the auspices of the Chinese Embassy in Ghana and the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, was aimed among other things at equipping officers stationed at the airport with vital language skills.

Speaking at the closing ceremony held at Airport Terminal 2 Extension, the Regional Commander of GIS at KIA, DCOI Edith Penelope Arhin said apart from enhancing service delivery, the training will also strengthen cross-cultural understanding between Ghana and China given the growing global influence of China not only in trade and investment, but also in the increasing number of Chinese travellers arriving in Ghana for business and tourism.

The Regional Commander further encouraged participants not to see the training as the end of their language journey but as the beginning, because proficiency in language comes with practice, consistency and a willingness to continue learning.

DCOI Arhin further thanked the Chinese Embassy and Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana for the support, while urging them to integrate these skills into their daily interactions at work and home.

Director at the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana, Jim Wang, who commended GIS for their commitment to the programme, also commended the service not only for their role in protecting the country’s borders but described them as one of the most disciplined institutions with integrity, and highly dedicated to their work.

He said the lessons acquired by the officers will not only build bridges to foster mutual understanding with skills that are needed in today’s interconnected world, but will help them manage and interact with diverse communities, to enable them serve more effectively in their respective roles.

Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, Wen Fulin, for his part, said the Chinese language will help the officers to understand the Chinese culture better, to build harmonius relationship for mutual relationship beyond business.

The officers, who received certificates of participation, also engaged participants present with Chinese recitals and drama in the Chinese language.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah