Ghana Against Drugs (GAD) – Red Means Stop Campaign Launched

George Opare Addo (2nd R), Abena Soreno (R) and guests in a group photograph

The Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, in collaboration with Entertainment Week Ghana, has launched the Ghana Against Drugs (GAD) – ‘Red Means Stop’ campaign to combat the abuse of drugs.

Addressing dignitaries at the launch, the Minister of Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo said the campaign is a clarion call to action, saying, “We are at war. Not with guns or weapons, but with a silent, creeping epidemic that is stealing the dreams of our young people. Opioids and other harmful substances are not just chemicals; they are thieves.”

The minister further stated that together with its partnering agencies, they have taken decisive steps to confront a growing threat of the increasing abuse of drugs, particularly the tramadol-based substance commonly referred to as ‘Red.’

“This drug, alarmingly accessible due to unscrupulous individuals and glamorised through social media and pop culture, is quietly dismantling lives, ambitions, and futures. As a nation, we cannot stand by idly and witness the erosion of our youth’s promise and potential,” he said.

Mr. Opare Addo further stated that the ‘Red Means Stop Campaign’ is not merely about raising awareness; it is about saving lives. He added that in collaboration with Entertainment Week Ghana, the initiative will directly combat the ‘Red’ epidemic and other harmful substances permeating many communities.

“Our mission is clear: to educate, empower, and mobilise Ghanaian youth to make informed, drug-free choices that safeguard their future. To the youth of Ghana, my message is both simple and urgent: Your dreams are too valuable to be sacrificed to drugs. Your potential is too precious to be squandered on fleeting highs. Greatness comes from growth, not drugs,” he added.

Chief Executive Officer of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale, on his part, bemoaned the incessant usage of the Red drug, stating that he will support partnering stakeholders to fight this menace.

“Our fight against galamsey is as important as our fight against Red, and most often we feel like we should focus our energies as a nation towards armed robbery but this increasing abuse of the drug needs equal attention. Because this is the new trend the enemy is using against the youth, we need to rise and fight this together,” he said.

CEO of the National Youth Authority, Osman Ayariga, called on various agencies to join the fight against the abuse of drugs, saying, “If we do not fight the abuse now, we will spend more money to rehabilitate these people to get better.”

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke