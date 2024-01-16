Black Stars Player Turns Rapper

Quincy Owusu Abeyie

Former Black Stars player, Quincy Owusu Abeyie, has officially entered the world of music, trading his football boots for a microphone, and adopting the stage name Blow.

Retiring from professional football on July 1, 2020, Abeyie has now ventured into the entertainment industry, and a video of one of his rap sessions has made headlines. This footage was captured during an interview where Abeyie, now known as Blow, was tasked with a freestyle session.

His rhythmic prowess, charisma, well-paced tempo, and compelling lyrics have quickly established him as a force to be reckoned with in the rap game. Fans are buzzing with excitement over his transition from the soccer pitch to the music stage, lauding him not just as an exceptional midfielder but also as a rapper with a distinctive style.

Abeyie’s commitment to his newfound passion is evident in his 2020 EP titled ‘New Chapter’ which has attracted attention for its unique blend of beats and thoughtful lyrics.

This move signifies Abeyie’s determination to explore fresh opportunities beyond the boundaries of the sporting arena, solidifying his presence in the dynamic world of music.