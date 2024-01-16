Shasha Marley Releases ‘Spintex Road Traffic Jam’

Shasha Marley

Ghanaian reggae artiste, Julius Amua-Sekyi, with stage name Shasha Marley,is out with a new single ‘Spintex Road Traffic Jam’ to the delight of fans.

The mid-tempo song features strong backup voices and an arrangement of beats. It is a blend of jazz and reggae influences and highlights Shasha Marley’s captivating style and dynamic vocal range.

The song, which is appropriate for all audiences, calls to action for the nation’s transportation authorities to ensure unhindered traffic flow.

The reggae singer, who has made a name for himself in both the local and international music sectors, released the song yesterday, January 15.

‘Spintex Road Traffic Jam’ is the follow-up to his previous hit, ‘Gloria Akuffo’ and ‘Enenies Are Not God’ which features catchy drum sounds and rhythm.

Hit songs like ‘I am not Ashamed of the Gospel’, ‘Promised Land’, ‘Queen of Queens’, ‘Twin City Mafia’, and ‘So Nyame Mu’ are among the many hits of the well-known reggae singer and songwriter.

‘Spintex Road Traffic Jam’is a motivational song that informs the public about the government’s failure to address the nation’s traffic problem.

In Ghana, traffic jams are bad in the country’s capital, Accra, particularly on the streets of Spintex, an elite residential neighbourhood.

He claims that despite the fact that numerous governments have held office for extended periods of time, none of them have addressed the problem of traffic congestion on our roads head-on.

With his amazing yet well-chosen words, the reggae legend has decided to make this known to the relevant authorities.

‘Spintex Road Traffic Jam’ is available for listening on all major music platforms, including YouTube channel,https://youtu.be/GqhQ4O9gTl4?si=y2CqD9ieVeS0lcbi, for music enthusiasts.

Shasha Marley is credited with a number of awards which include 2007 Best Male Vocal Performance and Best Reggae Song of the Year (Ghana Music Awards), 2010, Best African Reggae Artiste of the Year(KORA All Africa Music Awards), 2017 Music Honours(Department of Music Education) at the University of Education, Winneba, Legendary Award Honour (Accra FM- NkranKwanso), 2022 Lifetime Achievement Honour(610 Music Awards), among others.

He coordinated an effort against HIV/AIDS in Africa in 2000 with 15 of Ghana’s best musicians. Johns Hopkins University sponsored the release of the song “Stop AIDS, Love Life” in New York.

By George Clifford Owusu