MUSIGLO Organises Forum For Musicians

Mrs. Deborah Freeman

The Musicians’ Organisation Global (MUSIGLO) will on Friday, January 19 hold musicians forum at the Centre for National Culture (CNC) in Kumasi.

The forum, which is on the theme “Thriving and Not Just Surviving,” is expected to be attended by musicians, artiste managers as well as a section of music industry stakeholders.

The forum is basically what the organisers called “a conversation with musicians and other key stakeholders in the music industry on the overlooked basics and add-ons necessary for a thriving music career.”

It also seeks to guide musicians on how to thrive in the music industry, as well as discuss pertinent issues affecting growth in the music industry.

The musicians’ forum is being organised by MUSIGLO in all the regions of the country.

It aims to educate musicians and music industry practitioners on the principles of show business and how to thrive in a globalised economy through quality music.

The main focus of the forum is geared towards pushing Ghanaian music beyond the borders of Ghana, and to create a platform to bring together musicians to explore the future of the music industry.

According to Mrs. Deborah Freeman, the president and founder of MUSIGLO,during the forum there will be mass registration of new members.

She urged musicians who wish to become members of the union to come along with white background passport pictures.

She denied speculation that MUSIGLO is a rival organisation to the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).

Mrs. Freeman, however, clarified that MUSIGLO is a global organisation put in place to champion the socio-economic rights and welfare of musicians and music industry practitioners.

By George Clifford Owusu