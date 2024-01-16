Akumaa Mama Zimbi Takes Off Headgear

Akumaa without headgear

In a surprising and rare moment, renowned Ghanaian broadcaster, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, shared a video on Instagram on Sunday, revealing herself without her iconic headgear.

Known for her distinct brand, Akumaa Mama Zimbi has consistently sported the headgear as her signature style, making it an integral part of her public persona.

In the video, Akumaa Mama Zimbi is seen laughing and expressing gratitude to God, creating an atmosphere that suggests a joyous occasion without her headgear.

The headgear has been synonymous with Akumaa’s identity, and she has been known to never step out without it, using different colors to complement her outfits.

This unprecedented move to reveal what lies beneath the famous headgear has sparked intrigue among her followers. Despite her unusual appearance, Akumaa Mama Zimbi’s beauty shines through, captivating the public with a different perspective on her iconic image.

The video has left fans intrigued and appreciative of her willingness to share this unique moment, showcasing her versatility, and embracing a new aspect of her identity.