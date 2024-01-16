Sek-Tadi Blind Union Get Grants

233times.net has launched its project dubbed ‘Vision Project’ to support initiatives and businesses of members of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) in Sekondi-Takoradi and Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly.

Speaking at the 5th anniversary of the ‘Jawuley with the Visually Impaired’ (an annual new year party for the GBU Members) on January 6, 2024 at the Anaji Choicemart in Takoradi, founder of the project, Nana Kwesi Coomson mentioned that, “marking the 5th anniversary of this party, we are launching the ‘Vision Project’ to empower you to be more independent.”

“The Vision Project is a seed grant of GH¢5,000 to support your individual businesses and initiatives. Through our engagements with you, we found out that some of you need GH¢500 and others need GH¢1,000 to start and scale up your businesses. The highest amount we have heard from you to start a business is GH¢1,500. This inspired us to come up with this project which will support your initiatives and businesses,” Mr. Coomson, who is also the CEO of 233times.net, added.

Explaining how members of the GBU can access the grant, Mr. Reuben Nana Mbra, a committee member of the ‘Vision Project’ told the GBU members that, “You have up to January 25 to let us know what you would want to embark on so that we can assess it and give you this grant. Channel all the proposals to the president of your union, who will let us have them by January 25 so that the committee can make a decision on it and give you the grant.”

Yaa Amoako-Adu, CEO of Integrity Logistics and Consult Limited; Mr. Kwame Adu Mante, CEO of Focus One Media and Distribution; Philip Osei Bonsu, host of ‘Ekosiisen’ on Asempa FM and OBPR CEO, Nana Kwesi Coomson, founder of the project and Nana Mbra, CEO of Nana Care Medical Outreach are the committee members for the ‘Vision Project.’

On his part, Mr. Emmanuel Ampaabeng, who collaborates with 233times.net through the Westline Entertainment, expressed profound gratitude to the sponsors who have committed to the party, which has eventually scaled up to financially supporting initiatives of the GBU members.

Health screening of the GBU members, hair styling and barbering, pedicure and manicure and strategising for the new year are some of the activities that took place at the party.

Empowered Men in Columbus, Ohio, USA, OBPR, Virtuous Boardroom, Wenette Hope Foundation, Aseda Foundation, Caddy’s Sleek Touch, Anaji Choicemart, Nana Care Medical Outreach, Corpnation Foundation, Focus One Media, Lawyer Fiifi Buckman and other individual donors were the supporters for the ‘Vision Project.’