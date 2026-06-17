Black Stars players after arriving in Toronto

Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, arrived in Toronto ahead of their opening fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will take on Panama at BMO Field today.

The team landed in the Canadian city on Monday afternoon after wrapping up an intensive training camp in the United States.

Ghana has been based in the U.S. since playing an international friendly against Wales in Cardiff earlier this month, using the period to finalize preparations for football’s biggest tournament.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz and his technical staff oversaw a series of training sessions focused on tactical adjustments and match fitness, with all 26 players participating fully throughout the camp.

The squad heads into the tournament with no injury concerns, providing a major boost ahead of the Group L clash.

The Black Stars are scheduled to hold their official pre-match training session at BMO Field on Tuesday evening as final preparations continue.

Wednesday’s encounter, set for a 11pm kickoff, marks Ghana’s fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup and the first-ever senior international meeting between the West African side and Panama.

With expectations high, Ghana will be eager to begin its campaign on a positive note before turning its attention to a tougher Group L test against England at Gillette Stadium in Boston on June 23.

A strong start against Panama could provide the momentum the Black Stars need as they chase a place in the knockout stages of the tournament.

BY Wletsu Ransford