Williams Sisters Receive Wimbledon Doubles Wildcard

The Williams sisters

American superstars Serena Williams and Venus Williams will return to Wimbledon action together after they were handed a wildcard to compete in the women’s doubles.

Neither sister is included on the list of singles wildcards, although there is one remaining spot still to be given.

Serena, 44, made her comeback at Queen’s last week, four years after playing what many expected to be the final match of her career at the 2022 US Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, whose tally in that count includes seven Wimbledon titles, is playing doubles in Berlin this week with Karolina Muchova and will continue her comeback on the Grand Slam stage alongside Venus at the All England Club.

Five-time Wimbledon singles champion Venus, 45, has lost all seven of her singles matches this season, but won a doubles match alongside Britain’s Katie Boulter at the Madrid Open in April.

Former British number one Dan Evans has not been given a wildcard for the men’s singles main draw in what will be the final tournament of the 36-year-old’s career.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, who is also retiring at the end of the season, has been handed a place, along with Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov.

French Open runner-up Maja Chwalinska has been rewarded for her Roland Garros run with a wildcard for the women’s singles.

Wimbledon begins on Monday, June 29.

BBC Sport