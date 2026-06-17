Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association Health Walk Set For June 27

Some participants at last year’s event

The National Executive Committee of the Mfantsiman Old Girls’ Association (MOGA) has announced the MOGA National Health Walk 2026, scheduled for Saturday, June 27 2026.

The MOGA National Health Walk is an annual event on the calendar of the association and part of its broader commitment to promoting preventive health, wellness, and community engagement among its members.

This year’s event, dubbed “The Reloaded Edition,” brings renewed energy, expanded participation and a wide range of activities under the theme, “Purple Steps, Healthy Hearts, One MOGA 2.0.”

Reflecting the strength and reach of the MOGA family, the Health Walk will be held across multiple chapters, including Accra, Takoradi, Winneba/Swedru, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Kumasi, as well as international chapters in the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

This simultaneous, multi-city approach demonstrates the association’s commitment to prioritising women’s health on a global scale.

The Accra Chapter will converge at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the Koforidua Chapter at Jackson’s Park, the Kumasi Chapter at the KNUST Wellness Centre, the Winneba/Swedru Chapter at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital, the Cape Coast Chapter at the Mfantsipim School Junction, the Takoradi Chapter at the Takoradi Technical University Park, and the Tarkwa Chapter at the T&A Stadium, with all locations hosting the Health Walk simultaneously across the country.

Free health screenings will be available at all participating locations, including eye screening, blood pressure monitoring, blood glucose checks, and BMI assessments.

These will be complemented by wellness booths and interactive sessions with qualified healthcare professionals.

The “Reloaded Edition” introduces a range of exciting new attractions designed to enrich the experience for all participants. These include inter-house games competitions with attractive prizes to be won. In addition, a dedicated children’s playground dubbed “MOGALET Corner” has been introduced, with the young mothers of the MOGA family in mind to offer a safe, engaging space filled with fun activities, games, and bonding experiences for their children and enable them to have a relaxing day.

Old students’ associations from several esteemed schools have been invited to join the celebration, further strengthening the spirit of unity and collaboration.

President of MOGA, Mrs. Henrietta Opokua Amissah, emphasised that the health walk is designed to promote a strong culture of wellness and unity among members.

She noted that, “This Reloaded edition is bigger, bolder, and more connected than ever. It reflects the unstoppable strength of our global sisterhood.”