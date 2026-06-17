Chalobah Replaces Injured Livramento For World Cup

William Chalobah

Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento has been ruled out of England’s World Cup campaign with a calf injury and has been replaced by Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Livramento, 23, sustained the injury during a training session on Sunday before England’s World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday (21:00 BST).

His involvement in the tournament had already been in doubt after he missed the final five weeks of the season with a thigh injury.

Chalobah, who has one cap, will not join up with the squad until after the Croatia match.

He is on his way to England’s camp in Kansas City as the rest of the squad head to Dallas.

Chalobah could feature in a behind-closed-doors game against MLS side Sporting Kansas City, which England are in talks to play between the match against Croatia and their next group fixture against Ghana next Tuesday.

Outfield players who sustain a serious injury or illness can be replaced in a World Cup squad up to 24 hours before the team’s first match of the tournament gets under way.

Livramento, who was handed his international debut under Gareth Southgate in November 2024, has featured five times during Tuchel’s reign, starting twice.

He came on at half-time during England’s 1-0 warm-up win over New Zealand but was left on the bench against Costa Rica.