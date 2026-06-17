Floods Cut Off Traders, Farmers In Fumsua

A tricycle being pushed from the flood by some farmers

Traders and farmers in the Fumsua Electoral Area of the Sekyere Afram Plains District in the Ashanti Region have been cut off from accessing the Sempoa Market following heavy rains that submerged major roads and bridges in the area.

The flooding brought vehicular movement to a complete standstill, leaving many traders stranded and unable to transport their goods to the market.

Some traders, however, managed to reach the market with the assistance of strong young men in the community who carried their goods on their backs across the flooded sections.

Residents say the situation has become a recurring challenge whenever heavy rains occur, severely affecting economic activities and the livelihoods of farmers and traders who depend on the Sempoa Market, the main trading centre for several surrounding communities.

According to them, the poor state of the roads and bridges continues to hamper the transportation of farm produce and other goods, resulting in financial losses and hardship for residents.

They have therefore appealed to the government and the District Assembly to urgently rehabilitate the affected roads and bridges to ensure easy access to the market and other essential services.

The Assembly Member for the Fumsua Electoral Area, Dramani Mustakilu, who witnessed the situation, expressed concern over the worsening condition of the access routes and called on the relevant authorities to intervene without delay.

He warned that if immediate action is not taken, the recurring flooding could further disrupt economic activities and negatively impact the lives of residents in the area.

FROM David Afum, Fumsua