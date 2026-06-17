Five Fake Soldiers Busted In Mining Robbery Racket

Suspects in their fake military uniforms

Five suspected armed robbers who allegedly disguised themselves as military personnel to terrorise miners at Kotokuom in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region have been arrested by the Nkawie District Police Command.

The suspects, Abdulai Basit Zulkalali, Seidu Sulemaina, Abubakar Sadick, Arafat Fuseini and Sharif Massawudu, were picked up during an intelligence-led operation after police received information about a group allegedly attacking miners in the area while dressed in military-style uniforms.

Police sources said the suspects were armed with guns, knives and other offensive weapons when they allegedly embarked on robbery operations targeting miners around Kotokuom.

Their arrest, according to the police, followed sustained intelligence gathering by officers of the Nkawie Divisional Police Command, who moved swiftly to foil further attacks and restore calm in the mining community.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects claimed they were members of a Muslim Community Taskforce working on behalf of Ghana Muslims. Police, however, say they are investigating the authenticity of that claim as part of ongoing investigations.

The incident has heightened fears among residents and miners over the increasing activities of criminal gangs impersonating security personnel to carry out robberies and other unlawful acts.

Investigators are also working to establish how the suspects obtained the military-style uniforms and the weapons allegedly found in their possession, and whether they are linked to similar robbery incidents in the Ashanti Region.

The five suspects are currently being held in police custody at Toase, where they are assisting with investigations. The suspects are expected to be arraigned before court after police conclude their investigations.

FROM David Afum, Nkawie