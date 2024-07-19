Blogger In KK Fosu Accident Buried

John Fui Tamakloe, a blogger and content creator known as John Claude, who tragically died in a car accident involving musicians KK Fosu and Bless, was laid to rest on Friday.

The burial took place two months after the accident on the Accra-Apam highway on May 25, 2024. He was 33 years old.

The farewell ceremonies began on Friday, July 19, 2024, with a solemn filing past from 6:30 am to 7:30 am. This was followed by a dignified Burial Mass at 8:00 am at the Good Shepherd Catholic church. The interment was conducted privately, allowing close family and friends to say their final goodbyes.

A heartfelt Thanksgiving Mass is scheduled for Sunday, July 21, 2024, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Community 2, Tema, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Attendees are requested to wear black or red for the funeral services.

John Claude Tamakloe succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident at Apam Catholic Hospital.

His untimely death has left a void in the blogging and content creation community, where he was known for his creativity and engaging content.