Mahama Dodges Bawumia In IEA Presidential Debate

John Mahama

The Flagbearer of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has condemned the recent announcement by the Institute of Economic@ Affairs (IEA) Ghana regarding a presidential debate for the 2024 elections.

According to the former President, ‘’It is completely unacceptable that the IEA would make such an announcement without engaging or informing the National Democratic Congress, one of the major political parties in Ghana.’’

The former President who is desperate for power claimed the IEA is clearly acting as a front for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and seeks to manipulate the electoral process in favor of the ruling party’’.

Mr Mahama’s response follows the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) announcement to hold a debate before the 2024 elections, involving some of the political parties planning to contest, which they believe such debates are essential for voters to evaluate both presidential and vice-presidential candidates, enabling informed decision-making.

This stance comes amid apparent disagreement between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) regarding the necessity of holding debates.

The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged his counterpart from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to a debate ahead of this year’s election.

However, the NDC believes such a debate is unnecessary, arguing that the real issues are evident in the harsh economic conditions that Ghanaians are currently experiencing.

Reacting to the IEA announcement, the Spokesperson for the Mahama Campaign Team, Joyce Bawah Mogtari in a statement lamented that the Constitution of Ghana does not grant the IEA any authority to organize elections-related activities.

According to the statement ‘’The fact that the IEA has not shown the decency or respect to at least inform the NDC of its plans raises serious questions about its motives. The IEA is clearly acting as a front for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and seeks to manipulate the electoral process in favor of the ruling party.

‘’It is important to remind the IEA and the Ghanaian public that the NDC, led by our presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama and running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, has been engaging with the citizenry for many years. Mahama’s online and offline conversations have targeted a wide range of audiences and focused on addressing the needs and concerns of the people of Ghana.

‘’Our well-planned engagements with various sectors of society across the country have been and continue to be extremely beneficial to the people of Ghana. This being the case, we caution the IEA against using the NDC’s name to promote their activities, as this is a blatant attempt to misrepresent our party deliberately,” the statement added.

The NDC claimed Ghanaians should remain assured that their commitment to meaningful and respectful engagement with the people of Ghana is unwavering’’, adding that ‘’We will continue to ensure that all Ghanaians’ voices are heard and their needs are addressed’’.

IMANI

In related to the debate, the IMANI Center for Policy and Education has invited the flagbearers of the two main political parties to a political debate ahead of the 2024 general elections.

In a Facebook post, IMANI announced that they have received a response from the office of John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) but still awaiting a response from Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We have invited the leadership of the two leading political parties for a debate. The flagbearers, General Secretaries, and Chairmen. We have had a reply from John Dramani Mahama’s office- tentative though, and we wait. Yet to hear from Dr Bawumia and his team.”

In a letter dated June 27, 2024, addressed to Dr. Bawumia, Franklin Cudjoe, the Founding President and CEO of IMANI, stated that the details of the event, including the date and venue, will be communicated shortly.

“I trust this letter finds you. On behalf of the IMANI Center for Policy and Education, I am pleased to extend a formal invitation to your esteemed party (The New Patriotic Party) to participate in the upcoming National Election Debate. A schedule of the event’s date and venue will be communicated to your office soon. The debate aims to provide a critical platform for the major political parties in Ghana to present their policies and vision to the electorate in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.”

IMANI believes that a national debate provides an invaluable opportunity for political parties to articulate their positions on key issues, promote transparency, and engage with voters in a substantive and meaningful way

“The forthcoming elections represent a pivotal moment in Ghana’s democratic journey. As a think tank committed to fostering informed public discourse and democratic engagement, IMANI believes that a national debate offers an invaluable opportunity for political parties to articulate their positions on key issues, promote transparency, and engage with voters on a substantive level.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe