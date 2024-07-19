Police Clear Minority MPs Demo Against BoG Governors

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) is assuring minority caucus in Parliament of adequate security during its planned demonstration against the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and his two deputies.

In response to the caucus’s notification regarding their scheduled protest on July 17, 2024, the police acknowledged the correspondence and confirmed the designated date of July 30 for the demonstration.

The statement outlined the approved route for the protest, spanning from Obra Spot through various key locations and concluding at the Kwame Nkrumah Museum.

Additionally, the police stipulated that the minority caucus would nominate ten individuals to deliver the petition to the relevant authorities, emphasizing the need for the organizers to enforce measures that prevent any disruption to public peace and ensure the orderly conduct of participants before, during, and after the protest.

